Probiotics Supplement Pioneering Leader Natren, Inc. Launches Natren's Healthy Kids Line Of Probiotics Created Especially For Babies, Toddlers, Growing Children and Nursing Mothers

Natren LifeStart, Life Start2 and LifeStart Vegan Are The Flagship Kids' Probiotic Products From Natren's All-New Healthy Kids Line

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Natren, Inc., the pioneering leader in probiotic supplements and the company behind the gold standard Healthy Trinity probiotics brand, introduces Natren's Healthy Kids, a line of probiotics supplements created expressly for babies, toddlers and growing children.

Natren's Healthy Kids launches with three probiotics products, each one delivering the highest quality strains of carefully cultivated beneficial bacteria that has made the Natren name synonymous with the highest levels of industry-leading probiotics excellence.

Included in the Natren's Healthy Kids line are:

Life Start , the go-to probiotic for babies, toddlers and expectant moms that delivers Bifidobacterium infantis, the most beneficial bacteria predominant in healthy infants. Able to be taken from the first day, each serving of Life Start helps support the baby's gastrointestinal system as well as helps promote a healthy digestive environment.

, the go-to probiotic for babies, toddlers and expectant moms that delivers Bifidobacterium infantis, the most beneficial bacteria predominant in healthy infants. Able to be taken from the first day, each serving of helps support the baby's gastrointestinal system as well as helps promote a healthy digestive environment. Life Start 2 is cultured in goat's milk for babies allergic or sensitive to dairy.

is cultured in goat's milk for babies allergic or sensitive to dairy. LifeStart Vegan contains Bifidobacterium infantis, the most predominant beneficial bacteria found in healthy infants. If born by Caesarian Section, infants do not receive this initial boost of important beneficial bacteria.

Said Natasha Trenev, founder-president of Natren, Inc. and celebrated worldwide as the Mother of Probiotics, 'We are extremely excited to bring the tremendous health benefits of probiotics to children of all ages, from birth through growing childhood years. Whether for adults or children, probiotics of supreme Natren quality will boost the kind of helpful bacteria in the body that can destroy harmful bacteria and reduce infection. We at Natren have dedicated ourselves to a formula that can be easily ingested by little ones and growing children, and set them on a path of optimum health.'

About Natren:

Based in Westlake Village, California, Natren, Inc. is the recognized pioneering leader in the field of probiotics supplements. Natren cultivates and processes its high quality cultures in the company's own manufacturing plant also located in Westlake Village, a 30,000 square foot pristine facility that boasts state-of-the-art processing facilities and a team of top probiotics scientists. Founder and President Natasha Trenev is recognized as the Mother of Probiotics and even introduced and popularized the term probiotics, which means 'for life.' Having devoted nearly 50 years of work in natural health, Ms. Trenev makes frequent media appearances underscoring the effectiveness of quality probiotics in bringing digestive support for the entire gastrointestinal tract.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

Steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Natren, Inc.