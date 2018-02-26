Expectations and Expectation Uncertainty: some thoughts on US long-term yields Market expectations of increased monetary policy tightening by the Fed have built up continuously. Inflation expectations have increased lately but remain anchored at the Federal Reserve's inflation target of 2 %. The term premium's U-turn is associated with a rather sudden acceleration of 10Y US Treasuries. The inflation risk premium sets sail to reach positive territory. During the first eight weeks of 2018, we have seen marked increases in government bond yields. US Treasuries at maturities of 10 years have gained almost 50 basis points (bp) trading close to 2.9 %. Comparable German Bunds have increased by around 30 bp reaching 0.7 %. The pick-up in yields has received widespread public...

