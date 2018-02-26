Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. Now Offers Australia First Wide Platform Genetic Testing

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd., based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, is pleased to announce the provision of medical services relating to the use of wide platform genetic testing for a variety of approximately 50 cancer genes, 50 cardiovascular genes, and approximately 50 other genetic traits. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusgenetics.com.au.

The directors of Olympus Health Group, Drs. Peter Vickers and Richard Vickers, are acknowledged specialist surgeons and are pleased to offer genetic testing services amongst the five medical centers in Sydney Australia. Also at the five Olympus sites, they are offering stem cell treatments for dry eyes, dry mouth, arthritis, neuropathic pain, and tendonitis. Associate Professor Russell Vickers, has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain. He is now conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain.

Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. has partnered with a large American genetics company to offer the Australian genetic testing service with a 7-10 day turnaround for collection through to online results and genetic counseling. There are many cancers of the body that have a gene defect that may be picked up by screening. Similarly with cardiovascular diseases including cardiomyopathy.

The collection is easily undertaken with either a blood or salivary sample. The samples are collected in Sydney and, under strict international conditions, are prioritized air freight to the west coast of the USA where they are processed in a world-class, FDA-approved laboratory in San Francisco, California. The results are available online and/or patients are subsequently advised of their results at our Olympus Circular Quay Medical Centre, 238 George Street, Sydney office.

Associate Professor Vickers says, "Genetic testing or screening for genetic diseases has an important role in preventive medicine, as well as the ability to being able to give the patients family a similar prognostic outcome." The Olympus Health Group is at the forefront of personalized medicine. For instance, we have introduced Stem Cell treatment amongst our medical centers and patients are requesting treatment.

In different conditions, stem cell therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from MS to neuropathic facial pain. Olympus is proud to be one of Sydney's best stem cell therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for our patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus our laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. is one of the few companies in Australia able to offer the analysis of a subset of approximately 150 genes in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd. is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells, and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (the journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. and Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd.:

Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

