Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd Now Offers Stem Cells For Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd., based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, is pleased to announce the provision of medical services relating to the use of stem cells for symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) that produce facial pain. More details can be obtained at http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au.

The Medical Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain. He is now conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain.

Associate Professor Vickers says, 'Stem cell therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from MS to neuropathic facial pain. We are proud to be one of Sydney's best stem cell therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for our patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Our research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus our laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.'

Stem cells are extracted from abdominal wall fat following a mini-liposuction procedure. The procedure is conducted under local anesthesia and stem cells are extracted following aspiration of 20-40ccs of fat. The cells and stromal vascular fraction are then injected into the affected nerves in the head and neck.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd. is the only company undertaking this groundbreaking treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The surgery is day stay only. More information on the clinic and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to stem cells and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (the journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

