Saveene.com Inc: Saveene Yachts Proud Sponsor of the Honda Classic PGA Tournament Winds Up Successful Presentation

Saveene Yachts Enlightened Visitors with Interest in Being a Part of the Manufacturing of NanoTech Yachts!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Saveene Yachts (http://saveeneyachts.com) is pleased to announce its participation and sponsorship at the Honda Classic located at PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

Saveene Yachts was delighted to meet so many people with interest in Saveene Yachts manufacturing concept with nanotechnology. We met people interested in our yachts and interested in investing in Saveene Yachts USA manufacturing company.

Saveene commenced its operations in 2007 in the leisure industry and is currently focused on the building of luxurious and affordable yachts in the 76ft to 82ft range. Saveene Yachts builds its yachts with one of the top 25 shipyards in the world.

We believe that we are in the right place at the right time. We have teamed up with a European consortium to create a yacht that is developed and manufactured by one of the top 25 world yacht makers, under the brand name Saveene. The Saveene yachts are made exactly to the USA / Europe specifications with the only difference being the brand name and the price point, which is about 35% less.

The uniqueness that Saveene Yachts brings is in the nanotech Graphene technology!

For those wondering what makes graphene so great or so unique, it is that Graphene is 100 times stronger than steel and kevlar!

Craig Sainsbury, Resource Analyst at Goldman Sachs, stated, "Graphene is probably one of the most exciting advanced materials we've looked at..." (Source: Goldman Sachs-Our Thinking: Advanced Materials The DNA of Disruption, Feb. 2017)

What is so exciting for Saveene Yachts is that Saveene is the only manufacturer with exclusive rights to this use of nanotechnology!

Our company representatives and/or principals were at the show to answer any questions. If you missed us at the Honda Classic, please call our office at 561 570 4301 and we would be happy to discuss how you can be a part of this great and unique yacht manufacturing opportunity.

About Saveeneyachts.com Inc.

The design and build of a luxury yacht are truly something Saveene takes great pride in. At Saveene, we understand that our clients no longer rely solely on the builder's positive track record and safety, but also on our ability to deliver value for the money. Whether customizing a design to be built on a proven platform, or striving to create a completely new concept altogether, at Saveene, we seek to work with a yacht builder that truly understands our vision and can translate our dream design into a real vessel, such as the Saveene Liberty 72ft or the Saveene Freedom 82ft.

We are located in downtown West Palm Beach Harvey Building with a short 1.5 block walking distance to the West Palm Beach Marina. We also utilize the marina at Riviera Beach for our smaller yachts / cruisers. This modern facility rivals the even the nicest marinas in South Florida.

SOURCE: Saveene.com Inc.