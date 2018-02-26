A2Dominion Selects PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, to Drive Business Change with Cloud Application Services

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, announced today that PowerObjects has been selected by UK residential property group, A2Dominion, as a key partner in the delivery of a multi-million pound business change programme. The multi-year agreement will see PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company that delivers Dynamics services globally, roll-out Microsoft Dynamics 365 at A2Dominion during a two-year implementation project, followed by a five-year support period. This will drive front, middle and back-office transformation, making PowerObjects a key partner toA2Dominion's 'Fit for the Future' business change programme.

"The 'Fit for the Future' programme is crucial to our ongoing success and achieving our strategic objectives of becoming more responsive to customers' needs and expectations, while supporting the delivery of new homes, making the Group more efficient and more profitable. It was therefore essential that we had the right partner on board, with the ability to deliver change and provide the strong standards of IT support we needed to complement our internal teams," said Andrew Boyes, A2Dominion Group Executive Director (Change and IT). "PowerObjects offers the specialist skills we need to enable the delivery of the Fit for the Future Programme. They have an impressive track record of designing and building systems across private, public and third sectors and will become a valuable extension of our own teams. And we're confident that by working with them to do this well we can make A2Dominion an even better organisation to work with; for our customers, suppliers and partners alike."

After a competitive tender, PowerObjects was selected due to its strong Microsoft Dynamics IP and sector expertise for Social Housing in the United Kingdom, its end-to-end services capability and its innovative culture. The full scope of the deal encompasses an end-to-end implementation of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for A2Dominion's 1,000+ employees.

About A2Dominion

A2Dominion is a residential property group with almost 37,000 homes across London and southern England, and thousands more in the development pipeline. A2Dominion is part of the g15, a group of the largest housing providers in London.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions globally. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration.

