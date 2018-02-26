Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global POC infectious diseases marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing actionableinsights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous global POC infectious diseases research report, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current market trends and drivers. The report also presents an in-depth analysis of the present global environment, along with new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global POC infectious diseases marketis an integral part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnostics portfolio, which is one of the fastest-growing sectors due to the rise in incidence of infectious diseases. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the in-vitro diagnostics sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include proteomics, tissue diagnostics, vitamin D testing, and allergy diagnostics.

POC infectious diseases: key market insights

The main purpose of POC testing is to decrease the time between diagnosis and treatment. This test is either antibody-based or microbial particle-based detection method, which includes ELISA, agglutination, optical immunoassays, or lateral flow immunochromatography.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Advances in POC technology have facilitated data storage and data sharing among public health agencies. These tests enable screening of infectious diseases at the community level and can be instrumental in curtailing inappropriate use of antibacterial agents. They can also help improve the allocation of vaccines to areas of highest need."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new advances in the field of POC infectious diseases marketas well as external factors and new competitors. The in-vitro diagnostics sector is witnessing rapid advances and Technavio is committed to keeping abreast with the latest developments in this sector.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

