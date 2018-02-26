Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - David Wolfin, President and CEO of Avino Silver and Gold Mines speaks about the 2.7 million ounces of silver equivalent produced last year.





Avino Silver & Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Feb. 26 - Mar. 11, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Avino Silver & Gold (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM):

Avino Silver & Gold Mines operates two silver mines in Mexico with a gold project under development in British Columbia. Through Avino's 50-year history, our innovative and pioneering approach has fostered resilience, initiative, enterprise and long-term relationships while shaping Avino into one of the industry's lowest-cost silver producers.

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

