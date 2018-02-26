Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Group Ten Metals Inc. speaks on the Montana project they are developing in the iconic Stillwater camp.





http://www.b-tv.com/group-ten-metals-ceo-clip-90-sec/

Group Ten Metals Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Feb. 26 - Mar. 11, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper and gold exploration assets in North America. The Company's holdings include the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade Pd-Pt mines in Montana, the Kluane Ni-Cu-PGE project adjacent to Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in the Yukon Territory, and the Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

www.grouptenmetals.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com