Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - Mark Child, Chairman and CEO of Condor Gold PLC speaks on the "La India" gold project and their plans of permeating their 100,000 a year plant.





Condor Gold PLC (TSX: COG):

Condor Gold Plc is a UK based AIM and TSX-listed exploration company focused on proving a large commercial reserve on its 100% owned La India Project in Nicaragua.

From 2011 to August 2017 Condor drilled 397 drill holes for circa over 59,000m and over 18,000m of trenching. This data was combined with the historic exploration and mining data and included in the latest mineral resource estimate, as set out above and completed by independent geologists at SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd and announced in November 2013 and updated as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study ('PFS') in September 2014. The current mineral resource estimate is contained within a 9km radius within the La India Project area.

