Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert Kiesman to its board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Kiesman practiced for seven years at Stikeman Elliott LLP in Vancouver as a corporate and securities lawyer, having specialized in mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and TSX-V listings. Mr. Kiesman is also a business owner and serves on the board of the Provincial Health Services Authority ("PHSA"), a public authority with a budget of $2.8 billion that oversees ten health agencies in the Province of British Columbia, including the BC Cancer Agency, the BC Children's and Women's Hospitals and the Center for Disease Control. In addition to serving as a director, Mr. Kiesman also serves as the PHSA board secretary and chair of its Audit Committee.

Kelly Jennings, CEO and Chair of the Board, comments, "PowerBand is so pleased to be building its Board and governance team. As an experienced corporate and securities lawyer from one of Canada's top firms, Robert Kiesman brings the knowledge and experience that PowerBand needs to help us continue to grow and mature as a publicly-listed company."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge Software-as-a-Service auction and finance portal platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's auction platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, market intelligence, and appraisal processes to increase its' customer's control and productivity.

For further information, please contact:

Barry McMillan, President

(866) 768-7653

bmcmillan@powerbandexchange.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.