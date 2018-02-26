Call for judges open through March 23; call for entries through April 20

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced its call for judges and product entries for CES Asia 2018's Innovation Awards. Tech experts can submit applications to join the judging panel through March 23, 2018. Products can be submitted for consideration through April 20, 2018.

The CES Asia Innovation Awards program honors new to market products across 20 product categories, including AI, drones, health tech, virtual reality, wearables and more. Products selected will be displayed in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES Asia and prominently featured on the official CES Asia website. The CES Asia Innovation Awards program is open to CES Asia exhibitors only. Additional program rules and entry qualifications can be found on the CES Asia Innovation Awards webpage.

Recognizing outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology, the CES Asia Innovation Awards program also seeks qualified judges to serve on an elite panel of reviewers. Global technology industry experts, analysts, designers, engineers and members of the media are encouraged to apply. Judges will evaluate each product category on five criteria: engineering qualities, aesthetic qualities, function and user value, unique features and level of innovation. Qualified judges must have an appreciation for outstanding product design and engineering in addition to at least five years of tech industry experience.

For additional inquiries about the CES Asia Innovation Awards program entry and judging, please contact CESAsiaInnovationAwards@CTA.tech.

Owned and produced by CES and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in China, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Note to Editors:

High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia 2017 is available for easy download on CESAsia.com. Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by CES and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association and CES:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

