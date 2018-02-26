Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the online lingerie market in Indiafor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest insights based on recent developments in this market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous online lingerie market in India research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment, along with new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the online lingerie market in India is an integral part of Technavio's apparel and textile portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the apparel and textile sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include wetsuits, maternity wear, intimate apparel, and e-textiles.

Online lingerie market in India: growth opportunities

India is one of the most attractive retail markets across the globe and it represents a huge untapped market for lingerie. A sense of novelty, and an evolving fashion industry, along with the growing need for comfort are factors that have resulted in an increased demand for lingerie across geographies.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The concept of online lingerie stores has enhanced the growth prospects of the lingerie market as it offers a wide range of international and private labels on a single platform."

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the online lingerie market in Indiaas well as the impact of the global market. The apparel and textilesector is becoming more attractive with greater consciousness, variety, and accessibility as is Technavio.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

