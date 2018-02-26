CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

- Reported Full Year 2017 Operating Income of $32.4 million and Net Income of $23.2 million

- Generated Full Year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $109.1 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $81.2 million, respectively

- Reported Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income of $11.8 million and Net Income of $21.1 million, which included an income tax benefit of approximately $13.2 million related to the Tax Cuts and Job Act

- Generated Fourth Quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.7 million, respectively

- Reported Full Year 2017 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $123.0 million or a 9% increase when compared to the Full Year 2016 and a $30.8 million or a 5% increase for the Fourth Quarter 2017 when compared to the Fourth Quarter 2016

- The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6275 per limited partner unit attributable to the Fourth Quarter 2017



Allentown, PA February 26, 2018 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica" or the "Partnership"), a leading wholesale fuels distributor and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Review of 2017

On June 28, 2017, a U.S. subsidiary of Couche-Tard acquired all of the shares of CST Brands. As a result of the Merger, Circle K indirectly owns all of the membership interests in CrossAmerica's General Partner, as well as an approximate 21% limited partner interest in the Partnership and all of the IDRs of the Partnership. Circle K, through its indirect ownership interest in the sole member of the General Partner, has the ability to appoint all of the members of the Board of the General Partner and to control and manage the operations and activities of the Partnership.

On September 27, 2017, as approved by the independent conflicts committee of our Board, CrossAmerica sold 29 properties to Dunne Manning Realty LP for $18.9 million, resulting in a $0.8 million gain. These sites were generally sites at which the Partnership did not supply fuel or represented vacant land.

CrossAmerica closed on the purchase of certain assets of Holly Pond, AL based Jet-Pep, Inc. for a total consideration of $75.6 million, including working capital, on November 28, 2017. The assets consist of 101 commission operated retail sites, including 92 fee sites, 5 lease sites and 4 independent commission accounts. The locations sold nearly 91 million gallons of unbranded fuel in 2016. In addition, Circle K Stores, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and the general partner of CrossAmerica, also closed on the purchase of certain other assets from Jet-Pep, Inc., including a fuel terminal, associated trucking equipment and 18 other retail sites for an undisclosed amount.

On January 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the general partner of CrossAmerica approved a quarterly distribution of $0.6275 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2017. The distribution was paid on February 12, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of February 5, 2018. This distribution increase results in year-over-year growth of 3% per limited partner unit attributable to 2017 compared to distributions per limited partner unit attributable to 2016.

"We are very pleased with our overall performance and continued growth demonstrated last year," said Jeremy Bergeron, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "With our new General Partner, we are ahead of schedule in recognizing synergies, while continuing to position the partnership for many years of further growth."

Twelve Months Results

Consolidated Results

Operating income was $32.4 million for the full year 2017 compared to $32.2 million achieved in the full year 2016. EBITDA was $86.0 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2017 compared to $84.0 million for the same period in 2016. Included in operating income and EBITDA for the full year 2017 is an $8.9 million charge related to separation and benefits expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $109.1 million for the full year 2017 compared to $103.6 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 5%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in the wholesale segment (Non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, as described are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure section of this release).

Wholesale Segment

During the full year 2017, CrossAmerica's wholesale segment generated $123.0 million in gross profit compared to $112.8 million in gross profit for the full year 2016, representing a 9% increase. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.03 billion gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.057 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $58.8 million. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2016, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.04 billion gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.052 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $54.1 million. The 9% increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily due to a higher margin per gallon realized due to higher dealer-tank wagon (DTW) margins and increased payment discounts and incentives due to the increase in motor fuel prices as a result of the increase in crude oil prices. The prices paid by the Partnership to its motor fuel suppliers for wholesale motor fuel (which affects the cost of sales) are highly correlated to the price of crude oil. The average daily spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased approximately 17% to $50.78 per barrel during 2017 as compared to $43.29 per barrel during 2016.

CrossAmerica's gross profit from Rent and Other for the wholesale segment, which primarily consists of rental income, was $64.2 million for the full year 2017 compared to $58.7 million for the same period in 2016. The increase of 9% in Rent and Other was primarily associated with the State Oil acquisition completed in September 2016 and the continued conversion of company-operated stores to lessee dealer sites throughout 2016 and 2017, partially offset by 25 DMS sites being converted to commission agent sites in the fourth quarter of 2016, which resulted in rent income from these 25 sites being included in the retail segment rather than the wholesale segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the wholesale segment was $108.6 million for the full year 2017 compared to $102.9 million for the same period in 2016, which represented an increase of 6%. As discussed above, the year-over-year improvement was driven by an increase in wholesale gross profit per gallon and in rental income during the year (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Retail Segment

For the full year 2017, the Partnership sold 160.6 million gallons of motor fuel at an average retail motor fuel gross profit of $0.045 per gallon, net of commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profits of $7.3 million. For the same period in 2016, CrossAmerica sold 159.7 million gallons in its retail segment at an average gross profit of $0.053 per gallon, net of commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $8.5 million. The decrease in motor fuel gross profit is attributable due to a 15% decline in margin per gallon as a result of the movements in crude oil prices throughout the two periods.

During the year, the Partnership generated $25.4 million in gross profit from merchandise and services versus $30.1 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was a result of the conversion of company operated retail sites to lessee dealer sites, partially offset by the incremental gross profit generated by the March 2016 Franchised Holiday Stores acquisition. Gross profit from Rent and Other increased $0.9 million or 23% primarily from 25 DMS sites being converted to commission agent sites in the fourth quarter of 2016, which resulted in rent income from these 25 sites being included in the retail segment rather than the wholesale segment.

Operating expenses for the retail segment decreased $3.1 million from $35.1 million for the full year 2016 to $32.0 million for the full year 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the retail segment was $5.7 million for the full year 2017 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2016, representing a decline of 27%. The decreases in merchandise and services gross profit and operating expenses were primarily due to the Partnership's continued conversion of company operated retail sites to lessee dealer sites (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $81.2 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2017, compared to $81.6 million for the same period in 2016. The slight decrease in Distributable Cash Flow was due primarily to an increase in cash interest expense from additional borrowings to fund the Partnership's recent acquisitions and an increase in the average rate on the Partnership's credit facility borrowings, partially offset by incremental cash flow from the Partnership's acquisitions and synergies in general and administrative expenses. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 0.97 times for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Operating income was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $6.9 million achieved in the fourth quarter 2016. EBITDA was $25.5 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 compared to $20.3 million for the same period in 2016, representing a 26% increase. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $27.2 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 5%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in net income driven by increases in both the wholesale and retail segments (Non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, as described are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure section of this release).

Wholesale Segment

During the fourth quarter 2017, CrossAmerica's wholesale segment generated $30.8 million in gross profit compared to $29.3 million in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2016, representing a 5% increase. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 260.9 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.059 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $15.4 million. For the three month period ended December 31, 2016, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 265.4 million gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.052 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $13.8 million. The 11% increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily due to a higher margin per gallon realized due to higher dealer-tank wagon (DTW) margins and increased payment discounts and incentives due to the increase in motor fuel prices as a result of the increase in crude oil prices. The prices paid by the Partnership to its motor fuel suppliers for wholesale motor fuel (which affects the cost of sales) are highly correlated to the price of crude oil. The average daily spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased approximately 13% to $55.27 per barrel during the fourth quarter 2017 as compared to $49.14 per barrel during the same period in 2016.

CrossAmerica's gross profit from Rent and Other for the wholesale segment, which primarily consists of rental income, was $15.5 million for both the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the wholesale segment was $27.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $25.9 million for the same period in 2016. As discussed above, the year-over-year improvement was driven by an increase in wholesale gross profit per gallon during the quarter (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Retail Segment

For the fourth quarter 2017, the Partnership sold 44.2 million gallons of motor fuel at an average retail motor fuel gross profit of $0.045 per gallon, net of commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profits of $2.0 million. For the same period in 2016, CrossAmerica sold 39.5 million gallons in its retail segment at an average gross profit of $0.043 per gallon, net of commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $1.7 million. The increase in motor fuel gross profit is attributable due to an increase in margin per gallon as a result of the movements in crude oil prices throughout the two periods and an increase in the average number of retail sites during the 2017 period due to the acquisition of the Jet-Pep sites.

During the quarter, the Partnership generated $5.9 million in gross profit from merchandise and services versus $6.7 million for the same period in 2016. Gross profit from Rent and Other increased $0.4 million or 40% primarily from the acquisition of the commission agent sites from Jet-Pep, Inc. Operating expenses for the retail segment decreased $0.5 million from $8.2 million for the fourth quarter 2016 to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the retail segment was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 23%.

The decreases in merchandise and services gross profit and operating expenses were primarily due to the Partnership's continued conversion of company operated retail sites to lessee dealer sites (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $21.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2017, compared to $21.9 million for the same period in 2016. The slight decrease in Distributable Cash Flow was due primarily to an increase in cash interest expense from additional borrowings to fund the Partnership's recent acquisitions and an increase in the average rate on our credit facility borrowings, partially offset by incremental cash flow from the Partnership's Jet-Pep acquisition and synergies in general and administrative expenses. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.02 times for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of February 21, 2018, after taking into consideration debt covenant constraints, approximately $17.6 million was available for future borrowings under the Partnership's revolving credit facility. In connection with future acquisitions, the revolving credit facility requires, among other things, that CrossAmerica have, after giving effect to such acquisition, at least, in the aggregate, $20 million of borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and unrestricted cash on the balance sheet on the date of such acquisition.

Distributions

On January 24, 2018, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner ("Board") declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6275 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2017. As previously announced, the distribution was paid on February 12, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of February 5, 2018. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2017 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 5854571#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). A slide presentation for the conference call will also be available on the investor section of the Partnership's website. To listen to the audio webcast, go to http://www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations (http://www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations). After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the passcode for both is 5854571#. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations (http://www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations) within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating revenues(a) $ 552,660 $ 501,472 $ 2,094,827 $ 1,869,806 Costs of sales(b) 512,537 462,748 1,934,061 1,714,239 Gross profit 40,123 38,724 160,766 155,567 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests 3,721 3,730 14,906 16,048 Operating expenses: Operating expenses 14,444 15,320 61,297 61,074 General and administrative expenses 4,156 6,088 27,887 24,156 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 14,795 13,818 57,470 54,412 Total operating expenses 33,395 35,226 146,654 139,642 Gain on sales of assets, net 1,388 (327 ) 3,401 198 Operating income 11,837 6,901 32,419 32,171 Other income (expense), net 73 473 439 848 Interest expense (7,320 ) (6,354 ) (27,919 ) (22,757 ) Income before income taxes 4,590 1,020 4,939 10,262 Income tax benefit (16,551 ) (1,304 ) (18,237 ) (453 ) Net income 21,141 2,324 23,176 10,715 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19 2 18 11 Net income attributable to limited partners 21,122 2,322 23,158 10,704 IDR distributions (1,175 ) (936 ) (4,337 ) (3,392 ) Net income available to limited partners $ 19,947 $ 1,386 $ 18,821 $ 7,312 Net income per limited partner unit: Basic earnings per common unit $ 0.59 $ 0.04 $ 0.56 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per common unit $ 0.59 $ 0.04 $ 0.56 $ 0.22 Basic and diluted earnings per subordinated unit n/a n/a n/a $ 0.22 Weighted-average limited partner units: Basic common units 34,055,090 33,483,571 33,844,823 32,159,156 Diluted common units 34,060,229 33,519,073 33,855,345 32,216,004 Basic and diluted subordinated units - - - 1,151,366 Total diluted common and subordinated units 34,060,229 33,519,073 33,855,345 33,367,370 Distribution paid per common and subordinated unit $ 0.6275 $ 0.6075 $ 2.4800 $ 2.4000 Distribution declared (with respect to each respective

period) per common and subordinated unit $ 0.6275 $ 0.6125 $ 2.4950 $ 2.4200 Supplemental information: (a) Includes excise taxes of: $ 21,586 $ 19,635 $ 79,937 $ 79,537 (a) Includes revenues from fuel sales to and rental

income from related parties of: 105,468 102,126 414,781 411,945 (a) Includes rental income of: 21,224 20,960 86,314 80,594 (b) Includes rental expense of: 4,879 4,786 19,472 19,656

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross profit: Motor fuel-third party $ 8,815 $ 7,959 $ 34,474 $ 29,242 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party 6,550 5,866 24,370 24,870 Motor fuel gross profit 15,365 13,825 58,844 54,112 Rent and other 15,457 15,510 64,197 58,672 Total gross profit 30,822 29,335 123,041 112,784 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests(a) 3,721 3,730 14,906 16,048 Operating expenses (6,782 ) (7,160 ) (29,323 ) (25,956 ) Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 27,761 $ 25,905 $ 108,624 $ 102,876 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):(c) Motor fuel-third party Independent dealers(d) 384 403 384 403 Lessee dealers(e) 438 420 438 420 Total motor fuel distribution-third party sites 822 823 822 823 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party DMS (related party)(f) 146 153 146 153 Circle K (related party) 43 43 43 43 Commission agents (Retail segment)(g) 181 95 181 95 Company operated retail sites (Retail segment) 70 73 70 73 Total motor fuel distribution-intersegment

and related party sites 440 364 440 364 Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the period): Motor fuel-third party distribution 824 825 823 749 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party distribution 375 363 360 379 Total motor fuel distribution sites 1,199 1,188 1,183 1,128 Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands) Third party 164,282 169,303 655,754 630,777 Intersegment and related party 96,564 96,088 376,212 403,808 Total volume of gallons distributed 260,846 265,391 1,031,966 1,034,585 Wholesale margin per gallon $ 0.059 $ 0.052 $ 0.057 $ 0.052

(a) Represents income from the Partnership's equity interest in CST Fuel Supply.

(b) Please see the reconciliation of the segment's Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income under the heading "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(c) In addition, as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 15 and 14 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(d) The decrease in the independent dealer site count from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to a net 19 terminated motor fuel supply contracts that were not renewed.

(e) The increase in the lessee dealer site count from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to conversion of DMS and commission sites to lessee dealer sites.

(f) The decrease in the DMS site count from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to the conversion of DMS sites to third party lessee dealer sites.

(g) The increase in the commission agent site count from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 was primarily due to the 101 sites acquired in the Jet-Pep Assets acquisition, partially offset by the conversion of commission sites to lessee dealer sites.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 1,995 $ 1,700 $ 7,276 $ 8,538 Merchandise and services 5,876 6,706 25,434 30,068 Rent and other 1,436 1,024 5,001 4,073 Total gross profit 9,307 9,430 37,711 42,679 Operating expenses (7,662 ) (8,160 ) (31,974 ) (35,118 ) Acquisition-related costs - 70 - 212 Inventory fair value adjustments(a) - - - 91 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 1,645 $ 1,340 $ 5,737 $ 7,864 Retail sites (end of period): Commission agents(c) 181 95 181 95 Company operated retail sites(d) 71 76 71 76 Total system sites at the end of the period 252 171 252 171 Total system operating statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period(c)(d) 186 158 168 157 Motor fuel sales (gallons per site per day) 2,577 2,718 2,620 2,780 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.045 $ 0.043 $ 0.045 $ 0.053 Commission agents statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period(c) 117 84 97 71 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.009 $ 0.022 $ 0.011 $ 0.018 Company operated retail site statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period(d) 69 74 71 86 Motor fuel gross profit per gallon, net of credit card fees $ 0.097 $ 0.066 $ 0.087 $ 0.085 Merchandise and services gross profit percentage,

net of credit card fees 24.2 % 25.0 % 24.4 % 24.6 %

(a) The inventory fair value adjustment represents the expensing of the step-up in value ascribed to inventory acquired in the Franchised Holiday Stores acquisition.

(b) Please see the reconciliation of the segment's Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income under the heading "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(c) The increase in the commission agent site count from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 was due primarily to the 101 sites acquired in the Jet-Pep Assets acquisition, partially offset by the conversion of commission sites to lessee dealer sites.

(d) The decrease in company operated retail sites relates to the conversion of company operated retail sites to lessee dealer sites.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity funded expenses related to incentive compensation and the Amended Omnibus Agreement, gains or losses on sales of assets, certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees and severance expenses associated with recently acquired companies, and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common and subordinated units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of the Partnership's retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership's unit-holders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership's definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income available to limited partners $ 19,947 $ 1,386 $ 18,821 $ 7,312 Interest expense 7,320 6,354 27,919 22,757 Income tax benefit (16,551 ) (1,304 ) (18,237 ) (453 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 14,795 13,818 57,470 54,412 EBITDA 25,511 20,254 85,973 84,028 Equity funded expenses related to incentive

compensation and the Amended Omnibus Agreement (a) 3,342 5,863 15,131 16,060 Gain on sales of assets, net (1,388 ) 327 (3,401 ) (198 ) Acquisition-related costs (b) 1,095 771 11,374 3,318 Working capital adjustment - - - 335 Inventory fair value adjustments - - - 91 Adjusted EBITDA 28,560 27,215 109,077 103,634 Cash interest expense (6,892 ) (5,619 ) (26,211 ) (20,974 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (361 ) (260 ) (1,648 ) (798 ) Current income tax expense 403 548 16 (234 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 21,710 $ 21,884 $ 81,234 $ 81,628 Weighted average diluted common and subordinated units 34,060 33,519 33,855 33,367 Distributions paid per limited partner unit (d) $ 0.6275 $ 0.6075 $ 2.4800 $ 2.4000 Distribution Coverage Ratio (e) 1.02x 1.07x 0.97x 1.02x

(a) As approved by the independent conflicts committee of the Board, the Partnership, CST and Circle K mutually agreed to settle certain amounts due under the terms of the Amended Omnibus Agreement in limited partner units of the Partnership.

(b) Relates to certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, severance expenses and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses. Acquisition-related costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include severance and benefit expenses and retention bonuses paid to certain EICP participants associated with the Merger. Acquisition-related costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 also includes a $1.7 million charge related to a court ruling in favor of a former executive's claim to benefits under the EICP in connection with CST's acquisition of CrossAmerica's General Partner.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

(d) On January 24, 2018, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.6275 per unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2017. The distribution was paid on February 12, 2018 to all unitholders of record on February 5, 2018.

(e) The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common and subordinated units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

The following table reconciles the segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA presented in the table above (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Adjusted EBITDA - Wholesale segment $ 27,761 $ 25,905 $ 108,624 $ 102,876 Adjusted EBITDA - Retail segment 1,645 1,340 5,737 7,864 Adjusted EBITDA - Total segment $ 29,406 $ 27,245 $ 114,361 $ 110,740 Reconciling items: Elimination of intersegment profit in ending

inventory balance (6 ) (41 ) 14 104 General and administrative expenses (4,156 ) (6,088 ) (27,887 ) (24,156 ) Other income (expense), net 73 473 439 848 Equity funded expenses related to incentive

compensation and the Amended Omnibus Agreement 3,342 5,863 15,131 16,060 Working capital adjustment - - - 335 Acquisition-related costs 1,095 701 11,374 3,106 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) (2 ) (18 ) (11 ) IDR distributions (1,175 ) (936 ) (4,337 ) (3,392 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,560 $ 27,215 $ 109,077 $ 103,634

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

CrossAmerica Partners has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Partnership's unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted at http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/information-request/page.aspx?id=1112 or by contacting investor relations at 210-692-2160.

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, Director - Investor Relations, 210-692-2160

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on the CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors : This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.





