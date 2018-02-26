sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,376 Euro		-0,027
-0,29 %
WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,381
9,632
22:31
9,437
9,604
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC9,376-0,29 %