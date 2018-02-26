All eyes on Tuesday will be on new US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Pewell, starting from 1500 GMT, as he delivers his semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services' Committee on the central bank's latest monetary policy report to Congress. Published last Friday, the text of Powell's testimony led many market observers to the conclusion that markets might have over-estimated the degree of hawkishness that was to be expected of rate-setters in Washington D.C.. In particular, it was ...

