

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.93 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $8.85 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $131.24 million. This was up from $108.95 million last year.



NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.93 Mln. vs. $8.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $131.24 Mln vs. $108.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.5%



