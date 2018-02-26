

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $181.89 million, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $124.41 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $956.12 million. This was up from $888.70 million last year.



Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. earnings at a glance:



