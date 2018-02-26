

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $29.08 million, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $27.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $271.65 million. This was up from $271.11 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $29.08 Mln. vs. $27.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $271.65 Mln vs. $271.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.2%



