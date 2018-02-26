Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the urinary incontinence products market in the USfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006427/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the urinary incontinence products market in the US 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study will follow up on Technavio's previous urinary incontinence products market in the US report, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current market scenario along with new insights for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the urinary incontinence products market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's urology devicesportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on urology devices sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include foley catheters, renal dialysis, lithotripters, and urine collection devices.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Urinary incontinence products market in the US: growth and market opportunities

It is estimated that about 50% of women suffer from urinary incontinence at some point in their lives. In men, the prevalence is 5%, and most cases are related to prostate diseases. The severity depends on the psychological, physical, and social well-being of the affected individuals.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Technological advancements in the area of medical device design have paved the way for the adoption of better products in the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of urinary incontinence products in the US, as well as the global environment and new competitors. The urology devicessector is evolving at a rapid pace and so is Technavio.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com