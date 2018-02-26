ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/26/18 -- Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS), announced the appointment of James R. Reid (Jim) as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Fortis. Jim was previously a partner with Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Toronto where he practiced for 20 years.

"Jim has a longstanding, 15-year relationship with Fortis, having advised us on corporate governance matters, large capital market transactions, regulatory applications and mergers and acquisitions in both Canada and the United States," said Mr. Perry. "His vast experience with clients in the energy sector makes him a highly regarded legal advisor. We are pleased to welcome Jim to our team."

Jim is an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, teaching the Advanced Business Law Workshop in corporate finance. He also serves on the Dean's Advisory Committee for the Centre for Business Law at the University of British Columbia. He is the recipient of many awards and recognitions, including in Chambers Canada, IFLR1000, The Legal 500 Canada, Report on Business/Lexpert Special Edition Canada's Leading Energy Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in Canada. He commonly provides insights on matters such as public company disclosure in the age of social media, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and due diligence for capital market transactions.

Jim earned his law degree in 1996 at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia, and a political science degree at McGill University in Montreal in 1992.

The appointment is effective March 5, 2018.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of $8.3 billion and total assets of approximately $48 billion. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.

