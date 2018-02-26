

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $63.0 million, or $0.16 per share. This was down from $90.5 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $63.0 Mln. vs. $90.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -62.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52



