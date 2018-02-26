

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $20.1 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $27.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $981.9 million. This was up from $910.0 million last year.



General Cable Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.1 Mln. vs. $27.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $981.9 Mln vs. $910.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



