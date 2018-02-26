

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $143 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $23 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.98 billion. This was up from $4.86 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $143 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 521.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 508.7% -Revenue (Q4): $4.98 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.73 to $1.07 Full year revenue guidance: $17.9 - $18.3 Bln



