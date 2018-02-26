

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - CNN President Jeff Zucker has called the internet giants Google and Facebook 'monopolies' and has asked government to pay closer attention to their power.



'Everyone is looking at whether these combinations of AT&T and Time Warner or Fox and Disney pass government approval and muster, the fact is nobody for some reason is looking at these monopolies that are Google and Facebook,' Zucker said in a speech to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Variety reports.



'That's where the government should be looking, and helping to make sure everyone else survives. I think that's probably the biggest issue facing the growth of journalism in the years ahead.'



'In a Google and Facebook world, monetization of digital and mobile continues to be more difficult than we would have expected or liked. I think we need help from the advertising world and from the technology world to find new ways to monetize digital content, otherwise good journalism will go away.'



According to CBS news, the dominance of Google and Facebook in the digital advertising space has severely impacted other online content providers. According to eMarketer, Google and Facebook will account for 63.1 percent of all U.S. digital media ad spending in 2018.



The report says that Google's ad revenue is expected to hit $35 billion in 2018, up nearly 19 percent from a year ago, whiel Facebook's total digital revenue will jump more than 40 percent to $17.4 billion.



