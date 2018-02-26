

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the U.S. FDA has approved Verzenio (abemaciclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



The company noted that the additional FDA approval marks the third indication for Verzenio within five months. The recommended dose of Verzenio in combination with an aromatase inhibitor is 150 mg orally twice daily, continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Verzenio is available in four tablet strengths.



