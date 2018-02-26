Dojo by BullGuard, the cybersecurity solution keeping online privacy secure, is announcing today the release of its Intelligent IoT Security Platform for Communication Service Providers, preventing external internet threats and attacks from invading smart connected home environments. Released at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the platform is also taking home the Best Connected Consumer Electronic Device, from the Global Mobile Awards to offer digital and physical protection against cyber-criminals attacking smart home devices.

With other industry leaders nominated in the category, Dojo by BullGuard secured its footing as the go-to connected consumer electronic device. Other nominees included, Jorjin for "J-Reality" MR Smart Glasses, Mondicon Roamability for We.Stream, Samsung for Samsung Gear 360 and ZTE for ZTE Smart Door Lock.

Dojo by BullGuard offers a comprehensive suite of protection for all connected smart devices, preventing malware, viruses, and other cyber threats from invading your smart home. Using a scanner application that is synchronized with a pebble-shaped alert gadget, Dojo flags unfamiliar behavior in connected devices that poses a potential attack on network privacy.

"The GLOMOs recognize the best of the best in mobile, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation and creating a better future for all of us," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2018 GLOMOs."

"It's getting harder to defend today's smart connected home environments against cyber-criminals that are able to attack millions of devices at once, while collecting consumers' personal data for their own gain," says Yotti Atias, GM of IoT Security at BullGuard. "Which is why we are so excited to win such a prestigious award, specifically for our work on behalf of the consumer. Dojo's Intelligent IoT Security Platform will transcend digital protection, allowing CSPs to provide cybersecurity and privacy services to millions of consumers around the globe while they continue to adopt smart connected home technology."

The Dojo by BullGuard booth is located at the Israel Pavilion in the Fira Gran Via Barcelona Hall 5, 5D81.

About GLOMO

The GSMA's Global Mobile Awards (The GLOMO Awards) recognize and celebrate all contributions made to the evolving and developing mobile industry.

About BullGuard:

BullGuard is a leader in consumer cybersecurity. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life your data, your identity and your smart home. As part of our ongoing promise to be champion of today's digital consumer, we've added to our multi-award winning product portfolio with Dojo by BullGuard. It's the best custom-built solution to protect Wi-Fi enabled devices in the home. Dojo gives customers the freedom to add as many smart home devices as they want without compromising privacy or security. Dojo by BullGuard is the cornerstone of a smart home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer, in every home, is smart, safe and protected.

CEO of BullGuard, Paul Lipman, has over 20 years experience in technology leadership, as well as general management and product development. Paul has previously held positions as the CEO of iSheriff, a cloud-security innovator acquired by Mimecast, and at Total Defense, a consumer security business acquired by Untangle in 2014.

Dojo's Founder and GM of IoT Security at BullGuard, Yossi Atias, is an experienced technology executive who has previously held positions as the General Manager Operations at Jajah, as the Head of OTT Strategy at Acme Packet, as the General Manager Nokia Israel, and as the Technical Director at Lucent.

