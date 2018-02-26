sprite-preloader
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2018 - AMC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC") (NYSE: AMC) between December 20, 2016 and August 1, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) Carmike's operations had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters; (2) Carmike had experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters; (3) AMC was able to retain only a small number of Carmike's loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition; and (4) these issues were having a material adverse effect on Carmike's operations and theater attendance.

If you suffered a loss in AMC, you have until March 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE