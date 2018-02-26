

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12.87 million, or $0.35 per share. This was up from $11.21 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $104.18 million. This was down from $106.80 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.87 Mln. vs. $11.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $104.18 Mln vs. $106.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



