

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Fiat Chrysler reportedly plans to stop producing diesel passenger cars by 2022.



According to a Financial Times report, Fiat Chrysler will phase out diesel engines from its passenger cars by 2022 primarily due to slowing demand and rising costs of production amidst Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal.



FCA, which manufacturers Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Maserati, will unveil its four-year plan to phase out diesel vehicles on June 1st, the Times reported.



German auto giant Volkswagen had installed a software which enabled it to cheat emissions tests on millions of vehicles.



Meanwhile, the report says Fiat is expected to continue to offer diesel options in some vehicles in the U.S., including the Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500 pickup.



Ford and General Motors have also announced their plans to discontinue diesels vehicles from lineups, including the 2019 F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX