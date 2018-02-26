

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $68.82 million, or $1.60 per share. This was down from $92.28 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $300.98 million. This was up from $278.55 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $68.82 Mln. vs. $92.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $2.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Revenue (Q4): $300.98 Mln vs. $278.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX