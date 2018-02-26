Shoal Games Ltd. Collaborates with Sony Pictures Entertainment's "Peter Rabbit" for Official Mobile Game of the Film

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / The adventurous hero from Beatrix Potter's classic tale is back bringing mischief and mayhem in Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit™, starring James Corden as the voice of Peter, with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson in live-action roles, now playing in theaters nationwide. Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX-V: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), announced that it has collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and launch the official mobile game of the PETER RABBIT™ film.

The game, PETER RABBIT™ Maze Mischief, has launched exclusively in the Apple App Store. The Peter Rabbit game will be launched on Google Play later in the month and will also be featured for subscribers on Rooplay, the Company's EdTech platform of learning games for children. PETER RABBIT™ Maze Mischief has players racing around an endless series of mazes collecting carrots.

'We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Shoal Games to create a game inspired by the film that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages,' said Jamie Stevens, Executive Vice President Worldwide Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

'Working with the Sony team on an iconic character like Peter Rabbit is a fantastic opportunity for our studio and we're excited to be releasing PETER RABBIT™ Maze Mischief,' said Jason Williams, Shoal Games CEO. 'Our vision with the Rooplay platform and all our in-house productions is to create engaging learning games that inspire children to play and have fun.'

Download PETER RABBIT™ Maze Mischief on your iOS device:

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/peter-rabbit-maze-mischief/id1330849497?mt=8

Watch the PETER RABBIT™ movie trailer:

http://www.peterrabbit-movie.com/

ABOUT PETER RABBIT

Peter Rabbit™ follows the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers. Peter (James Corden) now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peters' feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley perform the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail. Directed by Will Gluck from a screen story and screenplay by Rob Lieber and Will Gluck, based on the characters and tales of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, the film is produced by Will Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian, with Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Susan Bolsover, Emma Topping, Rob Lieber, Jason Lust, and Jonathan Hludzinski serving as executive producers.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

ABOUT SHOAL GAMES LTD.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX-V: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the EdTech Games Platform Rooplay (www.rooplay.com). Rooplays pioneering curated games platform brings calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world. Empowering children with inspired play, engagement, and innovative learning prepares them for success in their futures. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in the Google Play Store. Featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and Peter Rabbit, the product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of hundreds of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2017, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Shoal Games Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@shoalgames.com

(888) 374-2163

www.shoalgames.com

SOURCE: Shoal Games Ltd.