Nitinat Minerals Corp.: Nitinat Commences Work Program

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitinat Minerals (TSX VENTURE:NZZ) (FRANKFURT:04U1) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the start of a work program on the 100% owned Carscallen Gold Property located in Northern Ontario. The Carscallen Gold Property is located 25 kms west of the City of Timmins and 7 kilometers north of the Lakeshore Gold's Timmins Mine which produced an aggregate of 185,600 ounces in 2014.

FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING INFORMATION RELATING TO THE CARSCALLEN PROPERTY, THE CORPORATION IS RELYING ON HISTORICAL INFORMATION. ALL INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THE CARSCALLEN PROPERTY WAS DERIVED FROM HISTORICAL GEOLOGICAL REPORTS AND HAVE NOT BEEN VERIFIED.

Previous explorers cleared a large area on the Property revealing a quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration that is exposed for 91 metres (300') across strike and at least 152 metres (500') along strike and is known as the "strip zone". The alteration zone contains quartz-carbonate vein stockwork with veins from typically 3 to 7 centimetres thick but can also be present up to metres thick and formed as a result of geological tension gashes. The unit has also undergone hydrothermal alteration. Iron carbonate-altered mafic to intermediate volcanic flows are common. The quartz veins generally dip to the north. Quartz and black tourmaline veins within iron carbonate host rock were also found within the altered intermediate lava flows. There are similarities with the quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration on the Property and mines in the Porcupine Mining Camp which has produced approximately 70 million ounces of gold to present.

The company has implemented a program of cutting lines for geophysical studies based on the mapping and historical sampling of the host rock types. The historical and non-compliant grab samples from the "strip zone" of Carscallen Gold Property show random gold mineralisation assaying between 0.03 gpt gold to 3.21 gpt gold. Three of the eight samples returned values of over 0.5gpt gold. Because this information was derived from previous unverified sampling, reports and reporting standards, these assay results are therefore non-compliant for reporting purposes. However, together with defunct shafts and historical trenching evidence, such information enables reasonable information for target generation purposes.

The Qualified Person who prepared this news release is John A. Gould, B.Sc. University of the Witwatersrand (Geology, Physics and Chemistry) Potchefstroom University of Higher Christian Education: BSc (Hons) (Geology) SACNASP Registration: 400022/10

