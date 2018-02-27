

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) reported that its 2017 net income increased by 14% at constant currency to 1.28 billion euros, from prior year. Basic EPS increased to 4.17 euros from 3.74 euros. Excluding effects, net income increased to 1.2 billion euros (up 5%, or 7% at constant currency). Excluding the effects, EPS increased to 3.93 euros (up 5%, or 7% at constant currency).



Full year 2017 revenue increased by 9% at constant currency to 17.78 billion euros (up 9% excluding the VA Agreement). Health Care Services revenue increased by 10% at constant currency to 14.53 billion euros, mainly due to strong underlying organic growth and contributions from acquisitions. Health Care Products revenue increased by 7% at constant currency to 3.25 billion euros.



For 2018, Fresenius Medical Care expects revenue growth of around 8% at constant currency. Net income is expected to increase by 13 to 15% at constant currency including recurring benefits from the U.S. tax reform of 140 to 160 million euros.



A dividend of 1.06 euros per share, representing a dividend increase of 10%, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting in May.



