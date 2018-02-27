

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The win streak has hit six sessions for the China stock market, which has soared more than 200 points or 6.5 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,330-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to a fall in treasury yields and a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the oil and insurance companies, while the financials were mixed and the property sector was soft.



For the day, the index spiked 40.55 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 3,329.57 after trading between 3,281.61 and 3,335.99. The Shenzhen Component Index soared 2.18 percent higher to end at 10,895.56.



Among the actives, China Life surged 1.80 percent, while Ping An Insurance was up 0.23 percent, PetroChina climbed 0.85 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 0.76 percent, Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.14 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.57 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.56 percent and Gemdale tumbled 2.07 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending recent gains and further offsetting the sell-off seen earlier this month.



The Dow spiked 399.28 points or 1.58 percent to 25,709.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 84.07 points or 1.15 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P gained 32.30 points or 1.18 percent to 2,779.60.



A continued drop by treasury yields contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as the ten-year yield pulled back further off the ten-year closing high set last Wednesday.



The decrease by treasury yields was partly in reaction to dovish comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard - who warned that aggressive interest rate hikes are not supported by incoming data.



The rally came as traders also looked ahead to congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on the Fed's Semiannual Monetary Policy Report later today.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected steep drop in new home sales in January.



Crude oil prices rose Monday, nearing $64 a barrel as the dollar failed to raise against major rivals. Prices rose despite reports that Saudi Arabia wants to end its supply quota plan by 2019. WTI light sweet oil was up 32 cents at $63.87 a barrel.



