

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) said that the company and Fresenius Kabi AG, with the assistance of outside consultants, are investigating alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at the Company.



To date, the Company's investigation has not found any facts that would result in a material impact on Akorn's operations and the Company does not believe this investigation should affect the closing of the transaction with Fresenius.



The Company noted that it does not intend to provide further updates as the investigation proceeds. The Company is continuing to work to obtain regulatory clearance for the transaction.'



