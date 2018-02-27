MIMEDX GROUP INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In MiMedx Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MiMedx Group, Inc. ('MiMedx' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MDXG).

During pre-market trading on February 20, 2018, MiMedx issued a press release announcing, 'that it will postpone the release of its financial results, as well as the filing of its Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2017.' Further, the Company stated that its Audit Committee 'has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company' and that 'Company executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts.'

On this news, MiMedx's share price significantly declined, causing harm to investors.

