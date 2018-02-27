

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said that it is considering a sale-and-leaseback of its new European headquarters in London and the building could sell for more than 1 billion pounds or $1.4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank is weighing a sale of the property before it moves into the building near its existing office on Fleet Street early next year, the people said. No final decision to sell the property has been taken, the report said.



Goldman's new London headquarters will have about 78,000 square meters (840,000 square feet) of internal office area and could accommodate about 9,600 workers, according to a filing.



