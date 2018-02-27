

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has acquired the bulk of the air rights it needs to build its new headquarters tower at 270 Park Ave. in midtown Manhattan from a partnership that controls Grand Central Terminal's unused space, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the transaction.



The report noted that The bank bought about 650,000 square feet of air rights from a partnership controlled by MSD Capital, the investment firm for Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell and his family, and New York-based real estate company TF Cornerstone. The report didn't disclose the price paid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX