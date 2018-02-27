ZAGENO, Inc.: Zageno and Thomas Scientific to Launch New, Fast and Easy Way to Choose and Purchase the Right Lab Products for Each Specific Experiment at Pittcon, Booth 2423

ORLANDO, Fla. USA and BERLIN, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zageno Inc., an online biotech marketplace, and Thomas Scientific - a brand-centric, broad-line life-science-equipment, instrument, furniture, consumable, chemical, and laboratory safety supplier with nearly one million high-quality products - announced a U.S. commercial agreement, where Zageno will feature Thomas Scientific's full spectrum of offerings on the Zageno platform. Products are organized logically by process steps and methods (e.g. preparation gene editing; amplification separation: antibodies detection) so research scientists can search and order Thomas's portfolio of products easily, enabling more focus on performing their experiments instead of gathering supplies.

Commenting on its latest addition to its life science vendor partner list, Zageno Cofounder and Chief Revenue Officer Florian Wegener, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D., said, "With its breadth of product offerings from world-leading brands, century-long commitment to serving the research community, and tireless focus on getting things right for customers - Thomas Scientific was a natural vendor partner for Zageno. We're proud to share their booth at Pittcon 2018 (https://pittcon.org/), where we'll be honored to demonstrate how Zageno can make it easy for Thomas Scientific customers to save time and make better purchasing decisions for their specific scientific studies."

"We're thrilled to enter into this partnership with Zageno," said Thomas Scientific President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Simmons. "Zageno opened up a valuable channel for new customers, allowing us to optimize the focus of our field-based sales force. As an added benefit, Zageno has been able to integrate with our order-intake process, to make our operations more efficient, and make things easy and seamless for the customer."

In creating a biotech-specialized online marketplace, Zageno's founders recognized that scientific product comparison is different than comparing commercial products. Scientists need more information than is readily available on product packaging; nomenclature often varies from manufacturer to manufacturer making it difficult to compare "apples to apples"; and the stakes are high when choosing wrong. Using a non-optimal product in an experiment can lead to flawed data, poor, or non-reproducible results. To help scientists make the best choice possible, Zageno has created a proprietary application algorithm that not only compares specifications, but also incorporates an independent, unbiased "Zageno Scientific Score," based on millions of scientific publications. For the scientist, this simplifies the comparison process, helping her choose the best performing product for her particular experiment, helping to identify and purchase critical products for the work more reliably and driving down time and cost to scientific result.

"With my background in lean six sigma, I'm very conscious of what constitutes value-add time versus non-value-add time, and in biotech research - time spent performing well-designed, reproducible experiments is the ultimate in value-add time," said Zageno Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer David Pumberger, Ph.D. "We have created this marketplace to streamline supply chains and make it as painless and efficient as possible so that all the researcher has to focus on is his or her end point."

About Thomas Scientific (www.thomassci.com (http://www.thomassci.com/); twitter: @ThomasSci (https://twitter.com/@ThomasSci))

Thomas Scientific provides the latest in equipment and supplies to the science community. In accordance to the tradition of the original founders, Thomas Scientific itself offers individualized customer service, innovative scientific equipment, and a comprehensive catalog offering a wide selection of product listings at a great deal. We are a registered contractor for the U.S. Federal Government (http://www.thomassci.com/government?utm_source=aboutUs&utm_medium=link&utm_content=governmentResources&utm_campaign=SiteAdvertising). Thomas Scientific is committed to offering quality laboratory products while catering to the unique needs of the individual customer. For over a century, our dedication to provide the best in science equipment with personal, efficient service sets Thomas apart from the competition. Whether you work in a lab setting or perform your testing in the field, Thomas Scientific has the products you need. We carry everything you need from all of your favorite and trusted suppliers, including Ansell, Avantor Performance Materials, Becton Dickinson, Buchi, Corning, GE Healthcare, Globe Scientific, Eppendorf, JG Finneran/Porvair, Kimble, Mettler Toledo, Microflex, MilliporeSigma, Thermo Scientific, Wheaton, and more.

About Zageno Inc. (www.zageno.com (http://www.zageno.com/); twitter: @ZAGENOteam (https://twitter.com/ZAGENOteam))

Founded in 2015, Zageno is eliminating bottlenecks to breakthrough science and research through curated connections linking scientists and their institutions' procurement offices with leading life science vendors. World-renowned academic and government research facilities, global pharmaceutical companies, and biotechs large and small are already users of our unique online biotech marketplace, currently comprising more than three million products. What do we do? 1) We help scientists choose the optimal laboratory kits and materials for each unique experiment setup. 2) We make purchasing transactions more efficient for both buyers and sellers. 3) For our vendor partners, we provide a valuable, expanded sales channel. Our growing Zageno team of 50 in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany, includes experts in science, e-commerce, systems integration, and customer support to enable smarter, faster processes - allowing more time and resources for value-added science and better research results.

