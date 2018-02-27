Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has jointly developed with Saint-Plus Small Amounts and Short Term Insurance Co., Ltd. dementia diagnosis lump-sum insurance "Dementia Support" in Japan, and that Saint Plus has launched this product today.According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the number of people with dementia was approximately 4.62 million in 2012, and is expected to increase to approximately 7 million by 2025. According to a survey on dementia conducted by Eisai of 224 men and women aged 40 and older, the highest source of anxiety was "personal or family member's incidence of dementia" followed by "burden of nursing care on family" and "financial burden caused by dementia care," while the top three factors for reducing anxiety were "consulting with healthcare and nursing care professionals, the government and other organizations," "preparing savings and other finances" and "obtaining information on preventing dementia."Eisai and Saint-Plus entered into a joint development agreement for insurance that aims to reduce anxiety over dementia in December 2016, and jointly developed "Dementia Support" small amount short-term insurance to provide for dementia. For beneficiaries aged 40 to 90, submitting an application is possible with a simple notice even after becoming certified as requiring long-term care and beneficiaries receive a lump-sum payment upon diagnosis of specific conditions such as organic dementia. In addition, as ancillary services, policyholders and beneficiaries may be provided with various kinds of useful information on dementia as well as introduced to services including telephone consultation services operated by the non-profit organization Alzheimer's Association Japan about matters such as symptoms of dementia and concerns about nursing care.The sale of insurance, including provision of ancillary services, is handled by Saint-Plus, and Eisai receives royalties relating to joint development.About "Dementia Support" Insurance to Provide for DementiaSales of "Dementia Support" insurance are conducted by Saint-Plus.1. Provides assurance against organic dementia2. Submitting an application is possible even after becoming certified as requiring long-term care3. A medical certificate is not required from a physician, it is possible to apply with just a simple notice4. There are three courses for benefit payments5. Insurance premiums start from 163 yen per month (60 year old male: 200,000 yen rider course)6. People aged 40 years old up to and including people aged 90 years old may apply7. It is possible to continue up to age 100 by renewing the policySaint-Plus' website for product information: https://www.saint-plus-ins.co.jp/sasae/ (available in Japanese only)For inquiries about the product, please contact Saint-Plus: 0120-786-765 (Weekdays 9:30 to 17:00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, the New Year and other holiday periods, for residents in Japan only)About Saint-Plus Small Amounts and Short Term Insurance Co., Ltd.The Saint-Care Group, which provides comprehensive health care services, hears the voices from the field of nursing care and welfare, and in wanting to provide a "new support framework" that will be useful to those who truly need nursing care and their families, Saint-Plus Small Amounts and Short Term Insurance Co., Ltd. developed and markets Japan's first private nursing care insurance as a nursing care business.For more information about Saint-Plus Small Amounts and Short Term Insurance Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.saint-plus-ins.co.jp/ (available in Japanese only)About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.