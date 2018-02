LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto's (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) chief financial officer Chris Lynch presented at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Miami, Florida. The company maintained sustaining capital guidance of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion per year, including Iron Ore sustaining capex of about $1 billion per year.



The company noted that productivity programme is delivering $5 billion of additional free cash flow by 2021.



