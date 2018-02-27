

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, after Wall Street extended a rally overnight and the yen weakened.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 325.07 points or 1.47 percent to 22,478.70, off a high of 22,502.05 earlier. Japanese shares had gained more than 1 percent on Monday.



The major exporters are higher. Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 3 percent, Canon is rising almost 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent. SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Alps Electric is gaining almost 7 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is rising more than 6 percent and Yaskawa Electric is higher by almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Sapporo Holdings is declining more than 3 percent, Yamato Holdings is down 2 percent and Yamaha Corp. is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, extending last Friday's rally. A continued drop by treasury yields, partly in reaction to dovish comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, contributed to the strength on Wall Street.



The Dow soared 399.28 points or 1.6 percent to 25,709.27, the Nasdaq jumped 84.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.30 points or 1.2 percent to 2,779.60.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose Monday, nearing $64 a barrel as the dollar failed to raise against major rivals. WTI crude gained $0.36 or 0.6 percent to $63.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



