



NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Devery, a leading global blockchain start-up that provides verification solutions, has been named in JD.com's inaugural blockchain accelerator program, AI Catapult Accelerator (AICA). The program is aimed at unlocking the transformative potential of startups demonstrating cutting edge talent in the blockchain space. Devery will bring it world-leading tech expertise to support JD in research and development of verification solutions using blockchain architecture, such as supply-chain tracking and identity management.JD.com is China's largest retailer, online or offline, and the world's third-largest internet company by revenue. With more than 266 million active customers, JD is a direct seller of millions of brands from around the world and hosts a marketplace of more than 160,000 trusted merchants. The company, which owns and operates its own advanced nationwide logistics systems, has embraced AI and blockchain across its operations and seeks to facilitate the growth of this disruptive technology and its benefits, including increased security, transparency and efficiency.Devery provides software that abstracts the difficulties of blockchain development by providing easy-to-use tools and applications to clients and is partner to a number of leading global supranational bodies looking to implement its supply-chain tracking solutions to support large logistical operations across the developing countries."Supply-chain tracking and identity management are fundamental use cases of the blockchain. We are excited and honoured to be chosen by JD.com to research and develop this ground-breaking technology. It will significantly change how supply-chains are managed and will bring greater transparency to the movement of produce and goods all over the world. This is the next big step in bringing safer and more ethical products to consumers." - Andrew Rasheed, CEO of Devery.The collaboration within the accelerator allows both parties to work more closely together to deliver more streamlined solutions to Devery's current ventures in developing countries and its commercial partnerships in the supply chain industry. This joint effort will additionally involve research and development into new and innovative ways to provide cheap and efficient tracking solutions.A further four blockchain startups have been named in AICA's program: Bluzelle, Nuggets, Canya and Bankorus.Devery website: https://devery.io/Devery @ Telegram: https://t.me/deverychatFor Media:Trestle Works for DeveryTimothy Hantimothy@trestle.sgSource: DeveryCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.