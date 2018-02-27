Secure managed IoT connectivity for virtual power plant

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, today announced that Solo Energy a new 'energy-storage-as-a-service' utility business is leveraging Asavie IoT Connect to connect its FlexiGrid, cloud-based platform to a distributed network of battery storage units. FlexiGrid operates as a centrally controllable Virtual Power Plant (VPP), delivering savings to consumers and providing valuable services to power system operators and electricity suppliers alike.

Asavie IoT Connect enables Solo Energy to easily manage and interconnect the FlexiGrid platform with a distributed network of cellular enabled battery storage units deployed on commercial and domestic buildings. Asavie IoT Connect controls access to and management of the energy storage units from a centralized location, with a complete view of the connected storage units, and information on network status and alert notifications. Additionally, Asavie IoT Connect enables Solo Energy to quickly deploy, without up-front expense or CAPEX requirements to build a physical and secure network, with the scalable on-demand ease of accessing new energy storage units in the private network.

Liam Breathnach, CTO, Solo Energy, said, "Asavie's approach to secure connectivity aligns with our energy storage-as-a-service model. Their service facilitates rapid deployment, providing us with the ability to scale easily and their secure, cost-effective approach allows us to deliver the energy grid of the future, today. It's also very important that we can trust the data we aggregate from our energy storage assets, as it's core to the success of our VPP. By leveraging Asavie IoT Connect we get this peace of mind combined with impressive innovation."

Welcoming the announcement, Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie, said, "We are excited by this engagement with Solo Energy. We focus on providing our customers with secure network connectivity services to help them harness the potential of the IoT and innovate their businesses."

"Asavie eliminates the risk for companies by providing on-demand, scalable, intelligent IoT connectivity services. Solo Energy's FlexiGrid is a great example of a new innovative product for the energy market leveraging Asavie to deliver energy-storage-as-a-service," continued Shaw.

The Solo Energy offering charges its battery-based storage network from the grid during periods of peak renewable generation and low demand when wholesale electricity market prices are typically lower, and from on-site solar PV wind generation where present. When wholesale market prices increase, Solo Energy can switch their customers' power supply, from grid to battery sourced energy, delivering lower-cost electricity stored in the battery network. VPP operation of the distributed storage network also enables delivery of flexibility services to system operators.

Asavie are exhibiting their Connected Innovations all week at MWC on Stand E12, Hall 7.

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. The Asavie PassBridge platform powers on-demand services for the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. This enables enterprises to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic partners include AT&T, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone, as well as Arrow, AWS, Dell and MultiTech.

About Solo Energy

Solo Energy is a new 'energy-storage-as-a-service' utility business. Solo's cloud-based software platform, FlexiGrid, controls and aggregates battery storage systems, including both static batteries and Electric Vehicles, to create a distributed energy storage network operating as a centrally controllable Virtual Power Plant, delivering savings to customers and valuable services to power system operators and electricity suppliers alike.

