CompTIA to Explore Impact of Key Disruptive Technologies in National Security at ISNR

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), has today confirmed one of its leading topics to be the role of disruptive technologies in national security. The annual trade show, running in Abu Dhabi from 6th - 8th March 2018, is expected to welcome around 25,000 local and international attendees, as well as 600 exhibitors from 55 countries.

CompTIA, the voice of the world's Information Technology industry, will be exhibiting at the event (stand 5001), raising awareness of the association's Cybersecurity Career Pathway, an initiative encouraging IT pros and career seekers to achieve mastery in the much-required cybersecurity domain. CompTIA will also host an interactive live hacking session on the first day of the exhibition. The workshop, titled 'Avoiding a Cyber Offense', will demonstrate an SQL Injection attack, an Android attack and a Wi-Fi attack, as well as teach methods to prevent such cyber offenses. CompTIA will also deliver an interactive presentation on the Cybersecurity pathway at the live session.

As well as national security, other key topics highlighted at the exhibition include the latest developments in artificial intelligence, connected vehicles, smart wearable technologies, unmanned solutions and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, digital forensics, crowd management and safe city control centres.

The major themes covered at ISNR 2018, will include innovation, thought leadership, career development, edutainment and public awareness, as well as business.The exhibition is expected to demonstrate how artificial intelligence will revolutionise national security, signalling a shift from traditional physical security and law enforcement towards a more transformative and digital future.

In line with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2018 will also present CyberX, developed in collaboration with Scenarios4Summits. Making its debut at the event, the interactive roundtable will feature high-impact immersive videos as well as scenario-based policy moderated discussions, introducing new security training techniques for the future.

The upcoming event will also be launching the Safe City Control Centre, an innovative platform powered by Safe City Group that seeks to demonstrate state-of-the-art security technologies in operations. Catering to UAE first responder operators, the simulation will showcase specially designed consoles and control room solutions.

