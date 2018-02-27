D-Link Unveils Range of Mobile Connectivity Solutions at MWC 2018

From enterprises and smart cities to carriers and retailers, D-Link provides mobile connectivity without boundaries.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced mobile solutions to bring seamless connectivity to consumers, businesses, and carriers. The new solutions are on display at the D-Link booth in Hall 5, 5H70, at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

"Our range of mobile products cover all scenarios, which is what we intend to showcase at MWC this year," said Anny Wei, CEO & President of D-Link Corporation. "Whether it's for home consumers, businesses, or service providers, D-Link has the ideal solution to solve their problems and improve their daily lives."

D-Link's new solutions for mobile connectivity include:

Edge as a Service

D-Link's new Edge as a Service provides enterprises with their own private LTE network. Sensitive data from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices are processed locally rather than through the MNO network, allowing for a network that is more secure and has shorter latency. Our low-power base stations bring unlimited scalability and can handle more intense networking demands.

Connected Transportation

D-Link's VPN routers provide connectivity that moves with you on public transportation. By working with in-vehicle network cameras and GPS trackers to monitor and report driver and passenger behavior, D-Link VPN Routers enable smarter, safer journeys.

Smart Parking

As more cities struggle with traffic congestion and parking issues, D-Link delivers customized solutions to improve cities' parking conditions. D-Link's new LTE VPN Router works with NVRs and other analytics tools to provide central management, data acquisition, and data dissemination.

Smart Retail

D-Link's Smart Retail solutions consist of smart cameras with numerous beneficial features for retailers who want to sell better and profit faster. Facial recognition not only allowsbusinessesto recognizetheirbest customers and provide better service, but it also auto detects threats. Discover what store display area and products are most popular with hot spot analysis. Automatically keep track of visitors and guests and make sense of numbers with the business analytics software.

BLE IoT Solution

Designed to work with a 3rd party cloud, D-Link's BLE IoT solution consists of a new connected home gateway, water sensor, and smart plug. With the support of a 3rd party security chipset, the devices have a secure connection to the 3rd party cloud. The hub allows users to conveniently manage Bluetooth-enabled smart home devices. 24/7 reliability is provided with 4G/LTE connectivity and a backup battery. A built-in siren provides on-site alerts based on preset conditions, and the smart devices can also be scheduled to turn on and off when certain events are triggered.

Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC)

With an increasing demand for faster bandwidths, D-Link's robust hybrid IAD combines 4G LTE with fixed line broadband to deliver a faster, more reliable Internet. The solution offers a failsafe Internet connection even when broadband or LTE connections fail.

Connectivity & Surveillance

Everyday life is safer and more convenient with D-Link's customized smart city solutions. D-Link's surveillance cameras offer smooth video streaming, and D-Link's LTE hotspots and bridges allow communities to easily access information and entertainment.

