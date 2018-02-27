StreamNet, Inc.: Chi-lites Announces 2019 Farewell Love Tour with Friends, Selected Dates Available

Negotiations for Las Vegas Residency Over 60 Billboard Charted Hits

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / The Chi-lites have made enjoyable wonderful music since 1959. The group has performed for millions of fans around the world. 2019 will be the final year of touring for founding member, Marshall Thompson. Says Marshall Thompson, 59 years of performing for our fans is very gratifying. Next year will commence 60 years of the Chi-lites. The group is truly looking forward to touring and performing with many of our favorite artists.

I never dreamed we would still be going strong after all these years. We are always shown so much love and appreciation everywhere our group performs. I personally thank all the Chi-lites music lovers for buying our music and coming to our shows. I will tell everyone, it has been one amazing run and a lot of fun.

The Chi-lites will perform on The Soul Train Cruise as part of the Farewell Tour celebration in 2019. Concert performances next year will feature the Chi-lites with special guest artists and additional surprise performers. We are going to make this Farewell Tour, one for the ages.

The group is currently in negotiations for a Las Vegas residency. The entertainment directors from one of the biggest casinos were on hand to watch the Chi-lites sold out concert at The Orleans Arena on February 10, 2017.

The Chi-lites music has been sampled by Jay Z, Beyoncé, Fantasia, MC Hammer, Paul Wall, Public Enemy, The Game and others to name a few. Marshall Thompson is affectionately known as The Godfather of Vocal Groups by his peers.

StreamNetTv has exclusive streaming rights to record the final 2019 live concerts. All StreamNetTv subscribers will also have access to exclusive behind the scenes interviews and special moments with Marshall Thompson.

Says CEO Darryl Payne, 'Marshall Thompson is one of my best personal friends. We are very delighted to stream his final 2019 performances. Our company would love to have Marshall join us as a music consultant once the 2019 Farewell Tour is completed.'

About The Chi-lites:

The group was formed at Hyde Park High School in Chicago during the late 1950s as the Chanteurs. Eugene Record, Robert 'Squirrel' Lester, and Clarence Johnson was in the Chanteurs. They later teamed up with Marshall Thompson and Creadel 'Red' Jones of the Desideros to form the Hi-lites. Noting that the name Hi-lites was already in use. The singers wanted to add a tribute to their hometown of Chicago. The group finally changed their name to 'The Chi-lites' in 1964. Clarence Johnson left the group later that year.

Super mega success came in 1971 and 1972, 'Have You Seen Her' and 'Oh Girl,' the latter becoming a Number 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972. Each song sold millions copies and was awarded a Gold Disc by the RIAA. Many hit songs followed including (For God's Sake) Give More Power to the People, A Letter to Myself, Coldest Days of My Life, Stoned Out of My Mind, Give it Away, Lonely Man, Toby, and many more.

The group's fame began during the early 1970s. They were led by Eugene Record, and scored eleven top ten Billboard singles from 1969 to 1974. Robert 'Squirrel' Lester and Creadel 'Red' Jones were the other original members.

About StreamNet.TV

StreamNet.TV would like to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, Virtual Reality, & 3D.

Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

Phone: 702 721 9915

Country: United States

Website: http://www.StreamNet.TV

CEO - Darryl Payne

www.DarrylPayneProducer.com

Media Contact for The Chi-lites

Email: chi1111@aol.com

Official Website Chi-lites: http://chi-lites.info/

For Bookings: Jody Wenig, Wenig-Lamonica Associates 914 631 6500

Email: agent@wlatalent.com

SOURCE: StreamNet, Inc.