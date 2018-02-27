Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for January 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.January 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- Fourth consecutive month of increaseDaihatsu- Twenty-first consecutive month of increaseHino- Fourth consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 6,448 units (59.7% increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,384 units (8.4% increase)- 45.5 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.5 percentage point increase)- 28.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Tenth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,400 units (9.4% increase); first increase in three months- 33% share of minivehicle market (0.3 percentage point increase)Hino- Third consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,200 units (2.1% decrease)- 39.6% share of the truck(1) market (0.3 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increase- 42.9% share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)ExportsToyota- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- First decrease in seven months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle EastToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Sixth consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in three months and a record high for January, due to increased production in Asia and AfricaDaihatsu- First increase in six months; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three months and a record high for January(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.