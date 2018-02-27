Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for January 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
January 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
Daihatsu
- Twenty-first consecutive month of increase
Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Decreased
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 6,448 units (59.7% increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,384 units (8.4% increase)
- 45.5 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.5 percentage point increase)
- 28.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Tenth consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,400 units (9.4% increase); first increase in three months
- 33% share of minivehicle market (0.3 percentage point increase)
Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,200 units (2.1% decrease)
- 39.6% share of the truck(1) market (0.3 percentage point decrease)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- 42.9% share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)
Exports
Toyota
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
Daihatsu
- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
Hino
- First decrease in seven months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Sixth consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First increase in three months and a record high for January, due to increased production in Asia and Africa
Daihatsu
- First increase in six months; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in three months and a record high for January
(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
About Toyota
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota
Contact:
Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926
Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.