Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 27 February 2018

Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2018

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The invitation can be found on ABB's investor relations website at (www.abb.com/agm: http://new.abb.com/investorrelations/annual-general-meeting).

To download the invitation document, please click here: (AGM: http://new.abb.com/docs/default-source/investor-center-docs/annual-general-meeting/agm-2018/invitation-en-online.pdf) (i: http://new.abb.com/docs/default-source/investor-center-docs/annual-general-meeting/agm-2018/invitation-en-online.pdf)(nvitation: http://new.abb.com/docs/default-source/investor-center-docs/annual-general-meeting/agm-2018/invitation-en-online.pdf)

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. (www.abb.com: http://www.abb.com/)