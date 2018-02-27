LDRA Extends its Coding Standards Expertise to Support the Latest Advances in Automotive Development, Leveraging C++14 on High-End Microcontrollers for Complex Automotive Applications

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, has further extended its leadership in safety-critical coding standards and guidelines with support for the AUTOSAR C++14 Coding Standard within the LDRA tool suite. AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a worldwide partnership of car manufacturers and ecosystem technology members working on an open, standardized software architecture for reliably controlling the growing complexity of electrical and electronic systems in motor vehicles. With the AUTOSAR coding standard integrated into the LDRA tool suite, development organizations can automate code reviews for compliance with the AUTOSAR standard to quickly identify and repair potential coding flaws and vulnerabilities, saving time and money in the production of high-assurance software applications.

The AUTOSAR C++14 coding guidelines are part of the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform aimed at high-performance engine control units (ECUs) for use cases such as infotainment system connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for highly automated and autonomous driving. For these applications, the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform supports features such as high data-processing capacities, service-oriented communication, and over-the-air updates. The fail-safe operational capabilities of such complex systems will often require multicore microprocessors and robust operating systems potentially using a POSIX interface, a requirement that dramatically increases software development complexity. The complexity of these ECU applications, often independently developed in distributed work groups, requires automated static analysis tools to ensure standards compliance and software quality consistency across the organization.

The AUTOSAR standard, which is based on and updates the MISRA C++:2008 rules, incorporates concepts from other safety-critical standards including Joint Strike Fighter Air Vehicle C++ Coding Standards, High Integrity C++ Coding Standard Version 4.0, CERT C++ Coding Standard and Google C++ Style Guide. With AUTOSAR support in the LDRA tool suite, developers can leverage the latest advances in the C++14 standard while addressing critical and safety-related systems development.

"Today's automotive developers depend on the capabilities of high-end 32- and 64-bit microcontrollers and the latest advances in the C++ language to meet consumers' and car manufacturers' demands for innovative functionality and increased safety," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "With our long-term membership on MISRA committees, including chairmanship of the MISRA C++ committee, LDRA has the experience and knowledge required to address the new and evolving AUTOSAR standard."

AUTOSAR support included in the LDRA tool suite release 9.7.2 is available now.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

